RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust accounts for 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $165,000. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 890,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,965. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

