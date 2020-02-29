RB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SA traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 1,654,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,268. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. Seabridge Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $711.88 million, a PE ratio of -65.53 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

