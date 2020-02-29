RChain (RHOC) Market Capitalization Hits $6.07 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 29th. RChain has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $1,552.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RChain has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One RChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Bitinka, ChaoEX and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.19 or 0.02447585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00224614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00049395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OOOBTC, ChaoEX, Kucoin, IDEX, BitMart, Bitinka and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.