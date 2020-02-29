Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) vs. Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Financial Comparison

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Ready Capital pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ashford Hospitality Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Ready Capital has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ready Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ready Capital and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 26.39% 8.19% 1.61% Ashford Hospitality Trust -7.56% -27.03% -1.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ready Capital and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ready Capital presently has a consensus target price of $16.88, indicating a potential upside of 16.38%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 116.05%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ready Capital and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $317.42 million 2.38 $59.26 million $1.76 8.24 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.15 -$126.97 million $1.22 1.77

Ready Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ready Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

