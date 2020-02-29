REAL (REAL) Price Hits $0.0258 on Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. REAL has a total market capitalization of $258,960.00 and $7.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and BitFlip. Over the last week, REAL has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.02514021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bancor Network, BitFlip, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

