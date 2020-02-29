RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

NASDAQ RP traded up $9.05 on Friday, hitting $64.10. 2,531,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 1.09.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,421 shares of company stock valued at $27,651,982 over the last ninety days. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in RealPage by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

