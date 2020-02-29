RealTract Market Cap Hits $2.76 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. RealTract has a market cap of $2.76 million and $34,616.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.02446868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00225982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00130651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

