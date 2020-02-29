Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,982,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,085. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

