RED Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. One RED token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. RED has a market capitalization of $418,885.00 and approximately $18,472.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00689463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007578 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000761 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

