Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $113,282.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinrail and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinrail, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

