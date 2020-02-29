RED (RED) Market Capitalization Reaches $423,129.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. RED has a total market cap of $423,129.00 and $18,070.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. In the last week, RED has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00680904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007483 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000300 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

