ReddCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $24.56 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bisq, YoBit and Cryptopia. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.56 million and approximately $107,217.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.01002410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00040874 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016357 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00203620 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070803 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001953 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00293527 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Bisq, Bleutrade and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.