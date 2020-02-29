REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.50. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from to in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

