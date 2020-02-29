Refereum Market Capitalization Achieves $4.36 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Bittrex and Cobinhood. Refereum has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $275,014.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.02463293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00224244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,577,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

