Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Short Interest Down 8.7% in February

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 833,500 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 30th total of 913,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of RBC stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.64. 457,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,258. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,170,000 after purchasing an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,442,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,105,000 after purchasing an additional 60,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,419,000 after purchasing an additional 102,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,002,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

