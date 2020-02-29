Relex Market Capitalization Achieves $172,299.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 32% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Relex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. Relex has a market capitalization of $172,299.00 and $27.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Relex has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.02603381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00227485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00135338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,880,589,110 tokens. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

