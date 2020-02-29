Remme (REM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $143,501.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $143,501.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00498546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.23 or 0.06519936 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030327 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Gate.io, IDEX, DEx.top, Kuna and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.