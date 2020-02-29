Ren (REN) Price Reaches $0.0524 on Major Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, Ren has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Binance, Huobi Global and IDEX. Ren has a market cap of $44.60 million and $1.63 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00484286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.16 or 0.06455213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00068550 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030351 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005683 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,903,651 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, UEX, Binance, IDEX, DDEX, Tidex, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

