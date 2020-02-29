RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.67.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE:RNR opened at $170.40 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $141.00 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.