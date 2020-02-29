ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ReneSola.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. ValuEngine upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management acquired 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $43,181.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ReneSola stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 95,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,442. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

