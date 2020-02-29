Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,102. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $691.21 million, a P/E ratio of -67.42 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $7,325,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.