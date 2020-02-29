Request (REQ) Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Request has a total market cap of $10.63 million and $155,777.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Coineal. During the last week, Request has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00483390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $565.39 or 0.06552605 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030461 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Gate.io, WazirX, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Bitbns, COSS, GOPAX, KuCoin, IDEX, Huobi Global, Binance, Koinex, Bancor Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, Coineal and CoinPlace. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

