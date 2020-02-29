ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.25.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,977 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 748.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of ResMed by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55,543 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.96. 1,236,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed has a 1 year low of $96.81 and a 1 year high of $177.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average of $148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.