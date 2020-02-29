Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to announce sales of $168.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.82 million and the lowest is $167.17 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $179.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $709.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.15 million to $711.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $721.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $410.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,669,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 624,945 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,362,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 49,379 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 107,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

