Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 6,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

ROIC stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,885. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,178,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after buying an additional 169,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 99,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 275,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 99,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79,259 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

