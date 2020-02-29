Revain One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.49 Million (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. In the last seven days, Revain has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Kuna and BitFlip. Revain has a total market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, OKEx, BitForex, YoBit, Kuna and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.