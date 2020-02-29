Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Leap Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics 0 6 5 1 2.58

Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 62.52%. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $90.73, indicating a potential upside of 79.69%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -300.58% -161.73% Esperion Therapeutics -65.49% -78.18% -36.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.14 million ($2.51) -0.96 Esperion Therapeutics $148.36 million 9.30 -$201.81 million ($3.59) -14.06

Leap Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esperion Therapeutics. Esperion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats Esperion Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.