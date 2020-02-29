Reviewing OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) and Arco Platform (NYSE:ARCE)

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

OneSmart International Edun Gr has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OneSmart International Edun Gr and Arco Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arco Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67

OneSmart International Edun Gr presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.68%. Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Edun Gr 4.12% 8.14% 1.51% Arco Platform -28.35% 8.92% 6.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Arco Platform’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Edun Gr $558.25 million 1.59 $34.30 million N/A N/A Arco Platform $100.06 million 12.10 -$22.54 million $0.27 189.30

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; language and culture programs for overseas education covering overseas study preparation, language training, and consultation services under the OneSmart International Education brand; English language proficiency tutoring services under the OneSmart Elite English brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. In addition, the company offers online education programs under the OneSmart Online brand through jrjb.com.cn; and OneSmart class program under the OneSmart Class brand. Further, it provides online K-12 tutoring, online kids English training, and online kids mathematics training services. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 315 study centers across 43 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

