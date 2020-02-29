Reviewing Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) & Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ)

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and Legacy Reserves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rwe Ag Sp N/A -10.33% -1.87% Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and Legacy Reserves’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rwe Ag Sp $15.98 billion 1.32 $465.31 million ($0.38) -90.58 Legacy Reserves $554.86 million 0.00 $43.83 million N/A N/A

Rwe Ag Sp has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Reserves.

Volatility and Risk

Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Reserves has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rwe Ag Sp and Legacy Reserves, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rwe Ag Sp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

