Reviewing Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) & Sculptor Capital Management (NASDAQ:SCU)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Value Line and Sculptor Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.03%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Value Line.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Value Line and Sculptor Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $36.26 million 7.61 $11.15 million N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 1.90 -$24.28 million $3.11 7.29

Value Line has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sculptor Capital Management.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 33.34% 25.91% 13.21% Sculptor Capital Management 1.18% 82.35% 9.92%

Volatility and Risk

Value Line has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Value Line on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, valueline.com; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, convertibles, and mutual funds through online; and copyright data products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

