Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,093 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Interface worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Interface by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 897,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 137,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $897.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.