Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

Chefs' Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

