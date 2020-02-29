Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,148 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARNA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after buying an additional 263,282 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 195,610 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 220,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 49.30%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

