Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Glaukos worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Interwest Venture Management Co. lifted its position in Glaukos by 8,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 1,013,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,083,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 416,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 68,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 235,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.16 and a beta of 1.59. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

