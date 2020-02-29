Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.23 Million Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of United Fire Group worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,024,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 503,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFCS opened at $38.34 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $289.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is -122.22%.

UFCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

