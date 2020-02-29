Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Zogenix worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Zogenix stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.01. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $57.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.

In other Zogenix news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,210 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZGNX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

