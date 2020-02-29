Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.34 Million Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 498,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 190,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.