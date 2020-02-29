Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Green Dot worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Green Dot by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 64,065 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.