Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 12,878 Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Covetrus worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

CVET stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Covetrus Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

