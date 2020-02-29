Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Management worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after buying an additional 99,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Ares Management by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

ARES stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 76.65%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

