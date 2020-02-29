Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 30th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 627.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 68,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,494. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

