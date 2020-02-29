RigNet (RNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:RNET opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. RigNet has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

