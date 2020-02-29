Rimbit (RBT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Rimbit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Rimbit has traded down 11% against the dollar. Rimbit has a total market cap of $51,041.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001949 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

Rimbit is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

