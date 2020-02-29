Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.50

Headlines about Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a coverage optimism score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

RTNTF remained flat at $$69.36 on Friday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

