Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.81 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $30.10 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, OKEx and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011596 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, C2CX, OKEx, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Bittrex, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Upbit, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

