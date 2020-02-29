Rise (RISE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $840.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $466,963.00 and $840.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00041289 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000550 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002021 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 150.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,343,543 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.