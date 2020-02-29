River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,850 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after buying an additional 1,819,813 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $162.01. 96,388,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,345,112. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

