Rocket Pool Market Capitalization Tops $5.01 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $7,394.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00005657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.29 or 0.02453894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00228077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00131620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

