Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. 2,496,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.27. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.