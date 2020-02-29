Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCMKTS:RMHB) have been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rocky Mountain High Brands earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS RMHB remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 685,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hemp-infused food and beverage products. It offers naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages, such as citrus and mango energy drinks, black tea, and lemonade; and a low-calorie hemp-infused coconut lime energy drink. The company also provides hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots; and Eagle Spirit Spring Water, which is a high alkaline spring water.

